The Government of India (GoI) on Thursday, March 14, said that the FSSAI has certified nearly 100 prisons as Eat Right Campuses to pioneer food safety in jails. The Central government also said that more than 2,900 workplaces throughout the country have been acknowledged as Eat Right Campuses. McDonald’s India to Use Word Cheese in Products as FSSAI and NABL Verify Quality.

FSSAI Certifies Prisons As Eat Right Campuses

Pioneering food safety in jails, FSSAI certifies nearly 100 prisons as Eat Right Campuses. More than 2,900 workplaces throughout the country have now been acknowledged as Eat Right Campuses: Government of India — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)