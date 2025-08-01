A shocking incident occurred at Shri Balaji Petrol Pump on Jalesar Road in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. A car driver filled 31 litres of petrol and sped off without paying—taking the fuel nozzle with him! The dramatic theft, captured on CCTV, shows the man ordering a full tank before abruptly tearing out the dispenser and fleeing in his car. Startled staff tried chasing him but failed. Police were informed immediately and found the broken nozzle about 2 km away. The accused managed to escape, but the entire act was recorded on camera. The petrol pump owner has filed a formal complaint at Kotwali Hathras Gate police station. Authorities are now scanning CCTV footage to trace the car and the driver involved in this unusual petrol pump theft. Jewellery Theft by ‘Real-Life Bunty and Babli’ in Lucknow: 2 Thieves Chase Couple, Steal Diamond Ring Worth INR 75,000 From Scooter Dicky (Watch Video).

Fuel Theft in Hathras

संदर्भित प्रकरण में वादी की प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर थाना हाथरस गेट पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया जा रहा है। पुलिस द्वारा सीसीटीवी कैमरों का अवलोकन करते हुए कार ड्राइवर की तलाश करते हुए अग्रेत्तर विधिपूर्ण कार्यवाही की जा रही है । — HATHRAS POLICE (@hathraspolice) August 1, 2025

