Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday departed for Hiroshima from New Delhi to attend the G7 summit 2023 to be held between May 19 and 21. This will be the first visit to the Japanese city by an Indian Prime Minister since India conducted nuclear tests in Pokhran in 1974. G7 Summit 2023: UK Announces Ban on Russian Diamonds in Fresh Round of Sanctions Amid Ukraine War.

PM Modi Departs For Hiroshima

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs from Delhi for Hiroshima, Japan. He will attend the #G7Summit under the Japanese Presidency at the invitation of Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, there. pic.twitter.com/K1dYOB8MC2 — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2023

