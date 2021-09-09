The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday issued COVID-19 guidelines ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2021. "Agaman" and "visarjan" processions are not allowed during Ganeshotsva 2021. Only fiver organisers are allowed to present at a mandal at agiven time. The civic body appealed to people to follow COVID-19 protocols during the festive season.

Tweet By BMC:

We appeal to all Mumbaikars to follow protocols with diligence this #Ganeshotsav. Let us ensure the safety and well-being of all. To read the detailed guidelines, visit https://t.co/vgNJj2ZBPy#Ganeshotsav2021 https://t.co/yRlOtgvVx5 pic.twitter.com/4I8wrj49hX — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 9, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)