Gaurav Ahuja was taken into custody by Satara Police after being caught urinating in public at Shastrinagar Chowk, Yerwada, under the influence of alcohol. In a viral video, Ahuja was seen stopping his BMW at a traffic signal, urinating at the road divider, and flashing at passersby before speeding away. Following public outrage, Ahuja issued an apology video expressing regret for his actions and requesting forgiveness. He later surrendered to Satara Police and is set to be transferred to Pune Police for legal proceedings. Ahuja and his friend Bhagyash Oswal have been booked under multiple charges, including public nuisance, indecent behavior, and traffic obstruction. The complaint was filed by police constable Ganesh Ashok Thopte at the Yerwada Police Station. Pune: 'Drunk' Youth Parks BMW in Middle of Road in Yerawada's Shastrinagar, Urinates in Public and Flashes at Locals When Confronted; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Gaurav Ahuja Apologises For His Act

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PUNE PULSE (@punepulse)

Gaurav Ahuja Arrested

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra | DCP Himmat Jadhav said, "This morning, a youngster parked his car in the middle of the road and behaved obscenely... A case has been registered in Yerwada police station under BNS section 270, 281, 285 and relevant sections of Maharashtra Police Act… pic.twitter.com/gJxEgDMtCr — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2025

