A disturbing video surfacing on social media shows a drunk youth urinating in public in Maharashtra's Pune. The viral clip shows the youth parking his BMW at a traffic signal in Yerawada's Shastrinagar and proceeding to urinate at the divider in broad daylight. The viral clip also shows locals confronting the youth who is said to have exposed himself to them before speeding off. Another video going viral shows the accused youth's friend holding a liquor bottle inside the car. After videos went viral on social media, the Pune police checked the CCTV footage and found out that the vehicle was registered in the name of Manoj Ahuja, a restaurant owner in the city. Later, the accused driver has been identified as Ahuja's son, Gaurav Ahuja. The alleged incident took place at 7:30 AM today, March 8. While the police have registered a case in connection with the incident, a manhunt has been launched to nab the duo who were seen going towards Wagholi. Pune Shocker: Police Constable Seen Celebrating Birthday With Criminals, Drone Used To Record Celebration; Suspended After Video Goes Viral.

Drunk Youth Urinates in Public in Pune

यह वायरल वीडियो पुणे का बताया जा रहा है.. BMW कार में शराब पीते हुए रंगबाजी. बीच सड़क पर कार रोक कर Urinate करना.. हद तो तब हो गई, जब पैसों का गुरूर इतना की सारी हद्द पार कर दी, वीडियो में देखे.#viralvideo #ViralVideos pic.twitter.com/ErsVKdwuO8 — Vivek Gupta (@imvivekgupta) March 8, 2025

Gaurav Ahuja Is Not a First-Time Offender, Says X User

As I stated this morning, Gaurav Ahuja is not a first-time offender, he’s a habitual criminal with a long history of offenses. He knows the law, how to exploit legal loopholes, and how to evade arrest. His past record is filthy! Both Gaurav Ahuja and his father Manoj Ahuja have… pic.twitter.com/GfI52CcFO9 — Vijay Kumbhar (@VijayKumbhar62) March 8, 2025

