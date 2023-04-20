Businessman Gautam Adani on Thursday met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at his Mumbai residence. The meeting reportedly took place for over a couple of hours. This comes after the NCP leader had backed the Adani Group on the Hindenburg research report and called it a ‘targeted report’. “An individual industrial group of the country was targeted, that is what it seems. If they have done anything wrong, there should be an inquiry,” the NCP leader had said on the Hindenburg issue. Adani-Hindenburg Row: NCP May Have Its View but 19 Opposition Parties Convinced Issue Real, Says Congress on Sharad Pawar’s Remarks.

Gautam Adani Meets Sharad Pawar

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)