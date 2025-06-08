In a horrifying incident in Ghatal, West Bengal, a deaf woman was allegedly gang-raped and brutally tortured with cigarette burns by three young men while her husband was away at the market. The couple, who had been renting a house in the area, lived adjacent to the accused. Acting on a complaint filed by the victim’s husband, Ghatal police arrested all three suspects. They were produced before the Subdistrict Court, which remanded them to 14-day judicial custody. An investigation into the assault is ongoing. Agra Horror: Man Rapes 5-Year-Old Girl Inside Temple in Uttar Pradesh, Arrested As Disturbing Video of Sex Assault Surfaces.

Deaf Woman Raped in Ghatal

Ghatal, West Bengal: 3 youths allegedly raped a deaf woman and tortured her with cigarette burns while her husband was at the market. The couple, renting a house in Ghatal, lived next to the accused. Following a complaint, Ghatal police arrested the trio. Subdistrict Court judge… pic.twitter.com/8nak0JR07s — IANS (@ians_india) June 8, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)