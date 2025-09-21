In a brazen morning attack in Ghaziabad, a man named Aditya was robbed of his gold chain while returning home from a walk with his wife. CCTV footage shows two bike-borne miscreants spotting the chain, riding away briefly, and then returning to snatch it. Aditya chased the culprits on foot, but they brandished a weapon, forcing him to stop as they fled. The couple was left shaken by the sudden attack, highlighting growing concerns over street crimes in the area. Following the incident, a formal complaint was lodged at Kavi Nagar police station, and authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the robbers. Police have formed teams to investigate and track down the perpetrators involved in the armed chain-snatching case. Chain Snatching Caught on Camera in Delhi: Man Strangles Woman, Snatches Jewellery, Flees With 2 Scooter-Borne Associates in Shakarpur; Horrifying Video Surfaces.

Armed Bike-Borne Thieves Snatch Chain in UP

Police Probe Armed Chain Snatching in Ghaziabad

उक्त प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध मे थाना कविनगर पर अभियोग पंजीकृत है । घटना के अनावरण हेतु टीमे गठित की गई है । — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@ghaziabadpolice) September 20, 2025

