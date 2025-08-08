A horrifying video from Delhi’s Shakarpur shows a brutal chain-snatching incident caught on CCTV. On August 6, around 10:40 PM, a man suddenly strangled a woman from behind, causing her to collapse and lose consciousness. While she lay unconscious, the attacker snatched her chain and earrings before two accomplices on a scooter arrived. The trio then fled the scene swiftly. The woman narrowly escaped serious harm despite the violent assault. Delhi Police have registered a case and are actively searching for the suspects involved in this shocking crime. Congress MP’s Gold Chain Snatched in Delhi: Lok Sabha Member R. Sudha’s Chain Snatched During Morning Walk in Diplomatic Zone; Raises Concerns Over Safety of Public Representatives.

Scooter-Borne Trio Rob Woman in Delhi

ख़ौफ़नाक। दिल्ली के शकरपुर में रूह कंपा देने वाली वारदात का वीडियो आया सामने। शकूर पुर D ब्लॉक में कुछ गुंडों ने एक महिला का गला पीछे से दबाया और चैन और झुमके छीन लिए। गर्दन इतनी जोर से दबाई कि महिला मौके पर गिरकर बेहोश हो गई और जान बाल-बाल बची। मिर्ची गैंग के बाद गला घोटूँ… pic.twitter.com/QTWknriQpz — Sagar Kumar “Sudarshan News” (@KumaarSaagar) August 8, 2025

Woman Strangled in Shakarpur Theft

दिल्ली सबसे असुरक्षित शहर हो गया है. यहाँ आपकी सुरक्षा का भगवान ही मालिक है, क्योंकि कब आपके साथ क्या हो जाए, यह सिर्फ भगवान ही जानता है. देखिए कैसे स्कूटी सवार लड़कों ने रह चलती एक महिला का पीछे से आकर गला दबाकर चैन छीन ली, महिला मौके पर बेहोश हो गई और आरोपी वारदात को अंजाम… pic.twitter.com/Ghm8NZ6Qog — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) August 8, 2025

