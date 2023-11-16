In a distressing incident in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram, a pet dog met a tragic end after being run over by an SUV, an event captured in a disturbing CCTV video now circulating on social media. The heart-wrenching footage reveals a young man walking his dog on a lane, engrossed in his mobile phone, while an approaching car fatally runs over the unattended pet. The dog allegedly succumbed to its injuries following the impact. The incident has prompted the owner to file a case at the Indirapuram police station. Dog Thrashed in Ghaziabad Video: Man Brutally Beats Pitbull With Stick, Breaks Dog's Jaw and Thrashes Owner (Viewer Discretion Advised).

