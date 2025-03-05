A 7-year-old boy was killed after he fell into a large drain while playing near it in the Kaila Bhatta area of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. After a 4-hour rescue operation, his lifeless body was recovered. The municipal team was involved in the search efforts. The deceased boy was identified as Asad. This incident comes just after a similar tragedy, where another child lost their life after falling into the same drain. Following that earlier incident, the municipal corporation had approved a budget to build a wall along the drain's edge. Uttar Pradesh Accident: Police Vehicle Overturns Into Drain in Rampur, Woman Constable Dead, 3 Injured.

Boy Falls Into Open Drain While Playing in Uttar Pradesh, Dies

#Ghaziabad कैला भट्टा इलाके में बड़े नाले के पास खेलने के दौरान 7 साल का असद नाले में गिर गया, 4 घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद उसकी डेड बॉडी मिली है, निगम की टीम रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन में शामिल रही, इससे पहले भी इसी नाले में गिरने से बच्चे की मौत हो गई थी जिसके बाद निगम ने बजट पास कर नाले के… pic.twitter.com/PhfDHHj4IY — Lokesh Rai (@lokeshRlive) March 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)