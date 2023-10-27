Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who has been in jail since 2005, was on Friday, October 27, sentenced to 10 years in Jail in Gangsters Act case. Ansari was found guilty by the MP/MLA Court of Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur yesterday, October 26. It must be noted that this is a 13-year-old case. The court also imposed Rs 5 lakh fine on him. A case was lodged against Ansari in 2010 after the murder of one Kapil Dev Singh under Karanda police station limits of Ghazipur district in 2009. It must be noted that this is Ansari's sixth conviction in the last 13 months. Mukhtar Ansari Convicted in Awadhesh Rai Murder Case: Special Court Awards Life Imprisonment to Jailed Gangster-Turned-Politician in 32-Year-Old Case.

Mukhtar Ansari Handed 6th Conviction

