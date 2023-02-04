In what can be seen as a bizarre incident that took place in Maharashtra, a "Ghost Bike" parked in a society started running on its own in Yeola. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The 44-second video clip shows the "ghost bike" starting on its own and even going for a ride for some distance. The incident which was caught on CCTV camera has led to panic among people who said that a ghost could be riding the bike. Nashik: Car Heading Towards Saptashrungi Temple Catches Fire, Video of Vehicle Engulfed in Flames Goes Viral.

Ghost Bike in Yeola

