A CCTV video is doing rounds on social media that shows a "ghost" suddenly appearing out of nowhere and walking in the narrow lanes of UP's Aligarh. Residents of the colony are petrified due to the paranormal activity in their area. The 28-second clip shows a figure wearing white clothes suddenly appearing at the 11-second mark. The ghostly entity then walks into the narrow lane of the town. Although many have touted the video to be fake, the rumours of paranormal activity have created widespread panic among the locals. Real Ghost Caught on Camera in Varanasi? Viral Video of Spooky Figure Climbing on House Roof Will Make Your Blood Run Cold.

Ghost Caught on CCTV Camera in Aligarh:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)