Local animal lovers successfully rescued a nearly four-foot-long Indian rock python that had somehow made its way onto the grilled terrace of a thirteenth-floor tower in Mumbai's Ghatkopar (west). The python was found at Vraj Paradise, a residential Society located in Ghatkopar West on Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg. The serpent was later handed over to the Range Forest Officer (RFO) of Mumbai. Giant King Cobra in Odisha Viral Video: 15-Feet-Long Snake Rescued From Village in Nayagarh (Watch).

Python Rescued in Mumbai:

