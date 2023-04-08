BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya at a religious gathering in Indore made an outrageous comment against the women. He said that girls who wear "dirty clothes" look like Shurpanakha, a negative character from an Indian epic Ramayana. He also said this culture insults every woman in the country. ‘Rahul Gandhi is Not Getting Married Because He Cannot Have Children’, Says Karnataka BJP Chief Nalin Kateel (Watch Video).

BJP Leader Kailash Vijayvargiya Insults Women

BJP Leader @KailashOnline says girls dress badly & look like ‘Shurpanakha’. This is a reprehensible & demeaning insult to every woman of this country Where is @smritiirani now? Does she condone this disgusting statement? Or does she only find her voice to attack @RahulGandhi! pic.twitter.com/hzoxrnZpl1 — Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) April 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)