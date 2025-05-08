Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri strongly condemned Pakistan for honouring slain terrorists with state funerals, saying, “Giving state funerals to terrorists may be a practice in Pakistan, but it doesn’t make sense to us.” His remarks follow Pakistan’s targeted attack on the Sikh community in Jammu & Kashmir, which included a strike on a gurdwara in Poonch. Misri confirmed that three Sikh civilians were killed and several others injured in the assault. He criticised Pakistan’s glorification of terrorists and questioned the logic of wrapping their coffins in national flags. So far, 16 civilians have been killed in Poonch amid escalating violence. India has condemned the attacks and is closely monitoring the situation. Operation Sindoor: Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh Reaffirm India’s Measured Response to Pakistan’s Military Strike Attempts (Watch Videos).

India Slams Pakistan for Attacks on Civilians

#WATCH | Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri says, "... It's also odd that funerals of civilians are being carried out with coffins wrapped in their national flag, and state honours are being accorded. The individuals eliminated at these facilities were terrorists. Giving state… pic.twitter.com/HxN233NFaO — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025

