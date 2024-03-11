The Guwahati Customs Department on Sunday, March 11, apprehended one accused and seized 29 gold biscuits. The customs seized 29 pieces of Gold bars (4814.57 gms) valued at Rs 3.24 crore from one person who was trying to board Avadh Assam Express. As per news agency ANI, the man was trying to board the Avadh Assam Express train at Kamakhya Railway Station with the gold concealed around his waist. Guwahati Customs Seizes 103 Gold Biscuits, Three Held.

Guwahati Customs Seize Gold Bars

Guwahati Customs yesterday seized 29 pieces of Gold bars (4814.57 gms) valued at Rs 3.24 Cr from one person who was trying to board Avadh Assam Express at Kamakhya Railway Station with the gold concealed around his waist. pic.twitter.com/vXYrAbBwhw — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)