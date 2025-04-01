The NGO RAWW recently rescued a golden jackal near a housing society in Mumbai's Mulund. A video of the rescue operation has surfaced on social media. This incident highlights ongoing human-jackal conflicts, as multiple cases of jackals have been found in human settlements close to mangrove forests in Mulund and Vikhroli. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) hosts a healthy population of jackals, but they face significant threats to their survival, including habitat destruction, feral dogs, and roadkill. Jackal Attack in Mumbai: Golden Jackal Bites Man in Chembur, 2nd Incident in Recent Weeks.

Golden Jackals in Mumbai

#Mumbai: A golden jackal was rescued near a housing society in Mulund by NGO RAWW. pic.twitter.com/lvb2AgYvLy — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) April 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)