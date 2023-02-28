Three coaches of Mumbai's Belapur to Kharkopar local train derailed while entering in Kharkopar station. The incident happened around 8.46 am on Tuesday morning. No injuries to any passengers have been reported so far. Relief trains have reached site and restoration work is in full swing. Belapur and Nerul local train services had to be suspended due to the incident. Mumbai Local Train's Wheel Catches Fire Near Asangaon Railway Station, Passengers Jump To Safety (Watch Video).

Local Train Coaches Derail At Kharkopar Station:

