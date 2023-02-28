Three coaches of Mumbai's Belapur to Kharkopar local train derailed while entering in Kharkopar station. The incident happened around 8.46 am on Tuesday morning. No injuries to any passengers have been reported so far. Relief trains have reached site and restoration work is in full swing. Belapur and Nerul local train services had to be suspended due to the incident. Mumbai Local Train's Wheel Catches Fire Near Asangaon Railway Station, Passengers Jump To Safety (Watch Video).

Local Train Coaches Derail At Kharkopar Station:

Three coaches of local train derail at Kharkopar station near Mumbai; no casualty: Official — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 28, 2023

#Maharashtra: Three coaches of Belapur-Kharkopar local train derailed while entering Kharkopar station. pic.twitter.com/VfBrBe2pNM — TOI Mumbai (@TOIMumbai) February 28, 2023

Harbor line trains are running as per it's schedule — Shivaji M Sutar (@ShivajiIRTS) February 28, 2023

Relief trains have reached site and restoration work is in full swing. — Shivaji M Sutar (@ShivajiIRTS) February 28, 2023

