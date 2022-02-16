Haryana government on Wednesday has ordered to remove all the COVID-19 restrictions issued earlier. The decision to remove all restrictions was taken amid a significant decline in COVID-19 cases.

Check Tweet:

Government of Haryana removes all existing #COVID19 restrictions in the state. pic.twitter.com/7HgNPxxQds — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)