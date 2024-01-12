In response to the resounding mandate secured by the BJP in the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to the people of Dima Hasao. In a tweet, PM Modi stated, "Gratitude to the people of Dima Hasao for their faith in @BJP4Assam. Our Party will always work to fulfill people’s aspirations." The tweet was in response to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's acknowledgement of the resounding mandate and the community's support, emphasising the success of the developmental agenda and the inclusive approach of "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas aur Sabka Prayas." Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: PM Narendra Modi Says VBSY Has Reached 11 Crore People Throughout India in Last 50 Days (Watch Video).

PM Modi Thanks Dima Hasao for BJP's Mandate

Gratitude to the people of Dima Hasao for their faith in @BJP4Assam. Our Party will always work to fulfil people’s aspirations. I also laud our Party Karyakartas for their hardwork. https://t.co/mE9Z6T2agw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2024

