In a horrifying incident from Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, BJP Minority Morcha leader Atiq Ahmed was caught on camera brutally thrashing a woman and her son with a slipper in broad daylight. The disturbing video, which went viral on Monday, shows Ahmed abusing and assaulting the duo over a loan repayment issue. The victims, scrap collectors from Assam, were living in a hut on Ahmed’s land. Despite no formal complaint being filed initially, the viral clip forced police to act. Atiq Ahmed was arrested and booked under Section 151 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities are now searching for the victims as part of an ongoing investigation. Bulandshahr Shocker: Masked Goons Mercilessly Thrash CNG Pump Salesman With Sticks After He Asks Them to Pay for Fuel in UP; Video Goes Viral.

