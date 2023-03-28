Days after Ramadan started in India and worldwide, several instances of stopping Muslims from offering namaz are coming to notice. Locals in Greater Noida have shown discomfort against the congregational prayers happening in a basement of a building. The police asked the Muslims to remove the tent and stop praying there. The video is now going viral online. Uttar Pradesh: Sanskriti University Muslim Students Offer Namaz Inside College Premises in Mathura, Video Surfaces.

No Prayers In Greater Noida

Residents of a housing society created ruckus after some Muslims were found offering prayers in the basement of the building in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Police have resolved the issue by removing the tent that was erected to pray. pic.twitter.com/I0M40107kx — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) March 27, 2023

