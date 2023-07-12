A groom was beaten up in Bihar's Gaya after he reached the wedding venue wearing fake hair. The Bride’s side of the family allegedly thrashed the groom after his ‘secret’ was exposed and people found out that he was actually bald. In the video, the groom kept pleading over and over again with folded hands, but no one listened to him. Further, he was allegedly getting married for the second time despite being already married. After beating the groom, he was handed over to the police. Ghaziabad: Pre-Wedding Cocktail Party Turns Into Brutal Fight; Groom, Guests Molested, Beaten by Hotel Bouncers and Staff in Masuri (Watch Video).

Groom Beaten Up For Wearing Fake Hair at Wedding

