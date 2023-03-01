The Goods and Service Tax (GST) revenue collection in February 2023 stood at Rs 1,49,577 crore, up 12 percent from the revenue collected in January this year. Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections rose 12 percent to over Rs 1.49 lakh crore in February, the finance ministry said on Wednesday. GST Collection Crosses Rs 1.50 Lakh Crore Mark for the Third Time in FY 2022-23, Second Highest Collection Ever.

GST Collection in February 2023:

