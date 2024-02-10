A school bus carrying 30 schoolchildren and 3 teachers from Silvassa to Wilson Hills in Dharampur, Valsad, burst into flames on Saturday, February 10. Fortunately, all occupants safely deboarded the bus before the fire broke out, ensuring no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Gujarat Bus Fire Video: Vehicle Engulfs in Blaze At Morbi Bus Station, Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video).

School Bus Catches Fire in Gujarat

#WATCH | Gujarat | A school bus burst into flames en route Wilson Hills in Dharampur, Valsad. The bus was bringing 30 schoolchildren and 3 teachers from Silvassa for a picnic. No injuries reported as all the occupants had deboarded the bus before incident. pic.twitter.com/v85XxcUzaE — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2024

