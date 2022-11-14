Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja and his wife and BJP leader Rivaba Jadeja attend an event in Jamnagar. The event was organised ahead of the filing of nomination for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Rivaba Jadeja, who will contest from Jamnagar North will file her nomination today. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Dates and Complete Schedule: Voting To Be Held in Two Phases on December 1 and December 5, Results on December 8.

Rivaba Jadeja To File Her Nomination Today

Gujarat | Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja and his wife and BJP leader Rivaba Jadeja attend an event in Jamnagar that has been organised ahead of the filing of nomination for the upcoming #GujaratElections Rivaba Jadeja will contest from Jamnagar North and file her nomination today. pic.twitter.com/1Ix5tEamf3 — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2022

