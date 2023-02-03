Ahmedabad, February 3: A fire broke out on the 12th floor of the Takshashila Air residential tower here on Friday, fire department officials said. No casualty was reported. Five teams of fire fighters were pressed into service, which managed to douse the flames within an hour, said Ramesh Merja, Fire officer. Telangana Fire: Blaze Erupts at New Secretariat Complex in Hyderabad (Watch Video).

Though residents of the affected floor were rescued, two senior citizens complained of suffocation and were immediately rushed to a hospital. Meanwhile, in another incident, an ammonia gas leak from an ice factory in Bilimora town of the Navsari district was reported on Thursday night. Hyderabad Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Warehouse in Baghlingampally, No Casualty Reported (Watch Video).

Fire at Takshashila Air

People living in the surrounding areas rushed out of their homes complaining of burning sensation in their throats and itchiness in eyes. One person who was affected the most, has been admitted to a private hospital, said a fire officer. It took at least 20 to 30 minutes for the fire department to plug the ammonia gas leak from the factory.

