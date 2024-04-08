A massive fire broke out at a plot where furniture was reportedly being prepared in Gujarat on Monday, April 8, 2024. The incident took place near Manar Chowk in Bhavnagar region. According to initial reports, several fire tenders have rushed to the spot. Further details are awaited. Gujarat Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Packaging Company in Bharuch, Fire Tenders Present at Spot (Watch Video).

Gujarat Fire

VIDEO | A fire broke out at a plot where furniture is prepared, near Manar Chowk in Gujarat's Bhavnagar earlier today. More details awaited. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/zZEwQpVNkZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 8, 2024

