A massive fire broke out at a packaging company in Ankleshwar GIDC of Gujarat's Bharuch district on Saturday, February 10, 2024. Fire tenders at present at the spot and efforts are underway to douse the fire. According to authorities, no casualties or injuries have been reported during the incident so far. Gujarat Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Plastic Factory in Kheda District, No Casualty Reported (Watch Video).

Gujarat Fire

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at Jain Packaging Company in #Ankleshwar GIDC of Gujarat's Bharuch district. Fire tenders at the spot. (Full video is available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/llfI9kl4yE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 10, 2024

