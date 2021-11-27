Owing to the raising concerns over new coronavirus strain, the Gujarat state government on Saturday mandated RT-PCR testing for travellers landing at the airports in the state from several countries. Scroll down to check the names of these countries:

Gujarat Govt mandates RT-PCR testing for travellers landing at the airports in the state from Europe, UK, Brazil, South Africa, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Hong Kong over the new variant concerns — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2021

