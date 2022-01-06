The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit has been postponed considering the sudden increase in COVID-19 cases in the state. The 10th edition of the summit, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was scheduled to be held between January 10 and 12 in Gandhinagar.

