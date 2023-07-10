In an unfortunate incident that took place in Gujarat, three houses collapsed in the Mithakhali area of Ahmedabad. Soon after the houses collapsed, the local police fire officials were alerted as they rushed to the spot and began a rescue operation. Four people were rescued from under the debris. Officials said that the injured have been sent to a hospital. Ahmedabad Building Collapse Video: One Person Killed, Five Rescued As Three-Storey Building Collapses in Mithakhai Gam Locality.

Three Houses Collapse in Ahmedabad

#WATCH | Gujarat | Three houses collapsed in Mithakhali area of Ahmedabad. Four people rescued from under the debris, injured have been sent to a hospital. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/wh6co8UwNu — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)