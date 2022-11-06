Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening arrived in Bhavnagar to attend a mass wedding ceremony – 'Papa Ni Pari' Lagnotsav 2022. During the programme, 522 girls without fathers will be getting married. Meanwhile, this is PM Modi's first visit to Gujarat after the announcement of the election schedule for the poll-bound state.

PM Narendra Modi Arrives at Venue of Mass Wedding Ceremony:

Gujarat | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Bhavsnagar to attend mass wedding ceremony – 'Papa Ni Pari' Lagnotsav 2022 pic.twitter.com/nRoH4Nx3I6 — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2022

