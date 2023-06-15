The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning for Gujarat that Cyclone Biparjoy will likely make landfall today. Due to this, IMD has predicted rainfall with thunderstorms and strong winds over 10 districts in Gujarat. "Moderate rain ( 5-15 mm/hour) accompanied by Light Thunderstorms with a maximum surface wind speed of less than 40 mph (In gusts) very likely in the district of Gujarat state namely Dwarka, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Morbi, Rajkot, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath and Kutch during next 3 hours," weather office said in its bulletin. Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat Photos and Videos: Heavy Rains, Strong Winds, High Tides, These Pics and Clips Show Fury of Cyclonic Storm.

Gujarat Rains Today Update:

