Two women were caught on CCTV cameras in a jewellery shop trying to steal gold ornaments in Jasdan. The incident took place on December 7 at around 11:30 am. In the video, the women can be seen checking out jewelleries. Outsmarting the salesperson, they steal the gold ornaments. A case has been registered against the women. Mumbai: Family Suspects ‘Jinn’ of Stealing Gold, Cash Worth Rs 14 Lakh, Niece Turns Out To Be Thief.

Women Caught on CCTV Camera Stealing Gold Jewellery:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)