In a shocking case from Shinde Ki Chhawani in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, 70-year-old Sarla Batra was brutally assaulted by her daughter-in-law Neelika, who allegedly wants to send her to an old age home. The assault escalated when Neelika called her father, son, and hired goons, who beat Sarla’s son, Vishal, for refusing to comply. Sarla was dragged by her hair, punched in the eye, and kicked on the ground. Neighbours intervened, saving the mother and son. Sarla claims her daughter-in-law has even issued death threats and boasted about hiring contract killers. Despite the seriousness, police initially filed only a minor report. Sarla has now approached the SP office, alleging political interference and demanding justice. She says she’s been forced to leave her own home. Bengaluru Woman Seeks Prescription for Tablets To Kill Her Mother-in-Law, Case Registered After ‘Shocked’ Doctor Lodges Complaint.

Elderly Woman Assaulted by Daughter-in-Law Over Old Age Home Dispute (Disturbing Video)

