A minor dispute over refusing cigarettes on credit erupted into brutal street violence outside Gadrauli village in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district. A viral video shows four youths dragging a shopkeeper onto the main road and beating him with sticks and rods. Police said the attack occurred around 5 pm on Tuesday after the men, led by Rahul Shukla, became abusive when the victim declined their request for cigarettes on credit. The assault left the shopkeeper seriously injured. A case has been registered against the accused, and a probe has been launched.

Refused Cigarettes On Credit, Men Thrashes Shopkeeper in Gwalior

