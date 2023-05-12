The Allahabad High Court on Friday allowed the ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) to conduct carbon dating of 'Shivling' found in the premises, without causing any kind of damage to the structure. A report was submitted by the ASI specifying its opinion on the methods that it can follow to ascertain the age of the Shiva Linga purportedly found insider the Mosque premises in Varanasi. Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Varanasi Court Dismisses Masjid Committee's Petition Challenging Maintainability of Title Suit.

Carbon Dating in Gyanvapi

