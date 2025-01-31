A habitual offender, Imran Sukkha, was arrested in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly placing his foot on a Shivling and making a social media reel. The video, uploaded on January 29, sparked massive outrage among the Hindu community and netizens. Members of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad submitted a screenshot of the reel to the police, demanding action. As police arrested Imran, a violent mob attacked him at the district hospital during his medical examination, but officers intervened to ensure his safety. Authorities confirmed that multiple criminal cases were already registered against him at Manak Chowk and Station Road police stations. He had been released from jail only days before the incident. The viral video has intensified demands for strict punishment, with police investigating further. Reel-Making Goes Horribly Wrong: Viral Video Shows People Being Run Over by Speeding Car While Making Reels on Road.

Man Arrested for Placing Foot on Shivling

