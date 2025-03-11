Hajipur Shokcer: Miscreants Hurl Country-Made Bombs, Stones at Bihar School; Case Registered (Watch Video)

A group of miscreants attacked a private school in Bihar's Hajipur, hurling homemade grenade-like bombs and stones at the building.

Police | Representative Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)
Socially Team Latestly| Mar 11, 2025 01:16 PM IST

A group of miscreants attacked a private school in Bihar's Hajipur, hurling homemade grenade-like bombs and stones at the building. The incident, which took place in the Hathsar Ganj area, was captured on a video and went viral on social media, causing panic among locals. Following the video’s circulation, the police have taken action, registered a case, and identified the suspects involved in the attack. Tanishq Showroom Robbery in Bihar: Daylight Heist at Jewellery Store in Arrah, Ornaments Worth Crores Looted by Armed Criminals (Watch Video).

Miscreants Hurl Country-Made Bombs, Stones at Bihar School

