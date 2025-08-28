A shocking video from Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district has gone viral, showing a man performing a dangerous stunt on a moving Scorpio SUV along NH9 in the Baghpat (Babu Garh) police station area. The clip captures the man recklessly leaving the steering wheel, climbing onto the bonnet, leaning against the windshield, and later standing on the roof while the vehicle kept moving. The stunt was reportedly filmed from another vehicle. Taking swift action, Hapur police arrested the driver, seized the SUV, and imposed a challan of INR 30,500 under the Motor Vehicles Act. Officials confirmed that further legal action is underway, warning against such life-threatening stunts performed for social media “reels.” Dehradun Mall Rooftop Turns Into Stunt Arena: Viral Video of Youths Performing Dangerous Car-Bike Burnouts Sparks Police Crackdown; 15 Booked, Vehicles Seized.

Scorpio Stunt Goes Wrong in Hapur

