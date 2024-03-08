A group of men were seen beating up a youth mercilessly in a video that went viral on social media. The incident happened in the Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh, where Manish Tank, a class 12 student, was on his way to take an exam when he was attacked by the goons over some personal enmity. The video shows goons mercilessly thrashing the student. One of them also filmed the incident to spread "fear". Hapur Toll Plaza Brawl Video: Dispute Over Toll Fees Turns Violent as People Hit Each Other With Sticks; Viral Clip Surfaces.

Goons Brutally Thrash Youth

#Hapur: A student going to appear for the board exam was brutally beaten by bullies. To create fear, a video of the fight was made viral.@hapurndtv video pic.twitter.com/OkBncQFgkF — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)