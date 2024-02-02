A dispute over toll fees at a toll plaza in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, escalated into a physical altercation late on Thursday night. According to sources, around a dozen men were involved in the scuffle, which took place at the Chhajarsi toll plaza on the Delhi-Lucknow highway. A video of the incident, recorded from a distance, shows the situation escalating into a hit-and-run case. At least two people were injured when a car attempted to run them over. Some individuals tried to stop the car by jumping onto it, but the driver hit them and fled the scene. The video shows people armed with sticks chasing the red-coloured car as it tried to escape. The car, which reportedly bore Delhi number plates, is now the subject of a police complaint. The driver remains unidentified at this time. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Several Vehicles Collide on Delhi-Lucknow Highway in Hapur District Due to Low Visibility Amid Thick Fog (Watch Video).

Fight at Toll Plaza in Hapur

