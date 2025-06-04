Police has arrested the former district president of BJP Mahila Morcha, Anamika Sharma, for allegedly orchestrating the rape of her minor daughter in Hairdwar, Uttarakhand. Reportedly, the 13-year-old victim, living with her father after a family dispute, revealed that her mother involved her boyfriend, Sumit Patwal and others in the abuse. Police arrested Sharma from Patwal’s hotel near Shivmurti Chowk, where she had been staying after marital issues. The victim also accused her mother of taking her to Vrindavan and other locations under false pretences, where further abuse occurred. BJP promptly cancelled Anamika Sharma’s party membership and expelled her following the revelations. Haridwar Shocker: Stalker Rapes Woman After Throwing Chilli Powder in Eyes, Attacks Her With Iron Rod and Knife After Sex Assault; Victim Critical.

BJP Leader Anamika Sharma Arrested in Haridwar

Following the expose, the local BJP unit expelled the accused leader from the party.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

