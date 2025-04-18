A wedding celebration at Aman Royal Garden in Jalaun’s Orai Kotwali took a violent turn on Thursday night (April 17) after a heated argument between the groom’s family and decorators escalated into a physical brawl. What started as a minor disagreement quickly spiralled into chaos, with both sides hurling abuses, exchanging blows, and even throwing furniture. CCTV footage from the venue captured the entire incident. Tensions worsened when additional decorators arrived, leading to further clashes. Eyewitnesses claimed several members of the baraat assaulted the decorators and halwais. Guests reportedly fled the scene as violence erupted. Police later arrived and brought the situation under control. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage, though no arrests have been made yet. Reels Craze Turns Fatal in Uttarkashi: Woman Drowns in Ganga While Filming Social Media Reel at Manikarnika Ghat; Video of Tragic Incident Surfaces.

Violent Brawl in UP

🥊 जालौन में शादी बनी जंग का मैदान! ➡️ डेकोरेशन कर्मी और बारातियों में हुई जबरदस्त मारपीट ➡️ मामूली विवाद में चलीं लात-घूंसे और कुर्सियां ➡️ बाहरी लोग भी विवाह घर में घुसकर हुए हिंसक ➡️ पूरी घटना CCTV में कैद, पुलिस ने दोनों पक्षों को पकड़ा 📍उरई कोतवाली क्षेत्र, अमन रॉयल गेस्ट… pic.twitter.com/i8LkJnwF7W — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) April 18, 2025

Police Respond

प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में प्रभारी निरीक्षक कोतवाली उरई को जांच कर आवश्यक कार्यवाही करने हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है — JALAUN POLICE (@jalaunpolice) April 18, 2025

