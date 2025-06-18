Haridwar: Woman Biker ‘Rider Noni’ Films Semi-Naked Man Making Obscene Gestures and Flying Kisses From Moving Van in Uttarakhand; Disturbing Video Goes Viral

Rider Noni, a popular social media vlogger known for sharing her biking adventures across India, was recently harassed by a group of men in Uttarakhand's Haridwar. The woman biker recorded a video of the incident, which occurred on June 15. The video showed a partially naked man hanging out of the window of a moving van. The man was seen making obscene gestures and blowing flying kisses to Rider Noni. Sharing the video on her Instagram account, Rider Noni shared the video on her official Instagram account along with the caption, "How a motherless behavior looks like. In jaise logon ki wajah se ladkiyaan surakshit mehsoos nahi karti hain." She can be heard in the video alleging that the men were goons from Uttar Pradesh, a claim supported by the visible number plate of the vehicle. Haridwar: Drunk Woman Caught on Camera Stopping Vehicles, Forcibly Sitting on Policeman’s Scooter Near Har Ki Pauri (Watch Video).

Men Make Obscene Gestures to Rider Noni in Haridwar

Biker Lodges Complaint

