Haridwar: Woman Biker ‘Rider Noni’ Films Semi-Naked Man Making Obscene Gestures and Flying Kisses From Moving Van in Uttarakhand; Disturbing Video Goes Viral

Rider Noni, a popular social media vlogger known for sharing her biking adventures across India, was recently harassed by a group of men in Uttarakhand's Haridwar. The video showed a partially naked man hanging out of the window of a moving van. The man was seen making obscene gestures and blowing flying kisses to Rider Noni.

  • Lifestyle
    Juneteenth 2025 Food Traditions: Why Red-Coloured Food Is Eaten on Juneteenth Day? Symbolism and Best Dishes To Celebrate the US Federal Holiday (Watch Recipe Videos) Juneteenth 2025 Food Traditions: Why Red-Coloured Food Is Eaten on Juneteenth Day? Symbolism and Best Dishes To Celebrate the US Federal Holiday (Watch Recipe Videos)
  • Viral
    Technologia Meme Original Video: Download Technologia Meme Sound and Watch Viral Instagram Reels With This Funny Audio Technologia Meme Original Video: Download Technologia Meme Sound and Watch Viral Instagram Reels With This Funny Audio
  • Festivals
    Juneteenth 2025 Date: Why Is June 19 a Federal Holiday in the US? Brief History and Significance of the Day That Commemorates the Ending of Slavery in America Juneteenth 2025 Date: Why Is June 19 a Federal Holiday in the US? Brief History and Significance of the Day That Commemorates the Ending of Slavery in America
  • Videos
    Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Woman Tied to Tree, Humiliated in Front of Child Over Failure To Repay Debt in CM Chandrababu Naidu’s Constituency Kuppam Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Woman Tied to Tree, Humiliated in Front of Child Over Failure To Repay Debt in CM Chandrababu Naidu’s Constituency Kuppam
    • Close
    Search

    Haridwar: Woman Biker ‘Rider Noni’ Films Semi-Naked Man Making Obscene Gestures and Flying Kisses From Moving Van in Uttarakhand; Disturbing Video Goes Viral

    Rider Noni, a popular social media vlogger known for sharing her biking adventures across India, was recently harassed by a group of men in Uttarakhand's Haridwar. The video showed a partially naked man hanging out of the window of a moving van. The man was seen making obscene gestures and blowing flying kisses to Rider Noni.

    Haridwar: Woman Biker ‘Rider Noni’ Films Semi-Naked Man Making Obscene Gestures and Flying Kisses From Moving Van in Uttarakhand; Disturbing Video Goes Viral
    Rider Noni misbheaved by a group of men in Uttarakhand (Photo Credits: Instagram/@rider.noni)
    Socially Team Latestly| Jun 18, 2025 10:56 AM IST

    Rider Noni, a popular social media vlogger known for sharing her biking adventures across India, was recently harassed by a group of men in Uttarakhand's Haridwar. The woman biker recorded a video of the incident, which occurred on June 15. The video showed a partially naked man hanging out of the window of a moving van. The man was seen making obscene gestures and blowing flying kisses to Rider Noni. Sharing the video on her Instagram account, Rider Noni shared the video on her official Instagram account along with the caption, "How a motherless behavior looks like. In jaise logon ki wajah se ladkiyaan surakshit mehsoos nahi karti hain." She can be heard in the video alleging that the men were goons from Uttar Pradesh, a claim supported by the visible number plate of the vehicle. Haridwar: Drunk Woman Caught on Camera Stopping Vehicles, Forcibly Sitting on Policeman’s Scooter Near Har Ki Pauri (Watch Video).

    Men Make Obscene Gestures to Rider Noni in Haridwar

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Rider Noni (@rider.noni)

    Biker Lodges Complaint

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Rider Noni (@rider.noni)

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Biker Haridwar Rider Noni Uttarakhand Viral Video
    You might also like

    Haridwar: Woman Biker ‘Rider Noni’ Films Semi-Naked Man Making Obscene Gestures and Flying Kisses From Moving Van in Uttarakhand; Disturbing Video Goes Viral

    Rider Noni, a popular social media vlogger known for sharing her biking adventures across India, was recently harassed by a group of men in Uttarakhand's Haridwar. The video showed a partially naked man hanging out of the window of a moving van. The man was seen making obscene gestures and blowing flying kisses to Rider Noni.

    Haridwar: Woman Biker ‘Rider Noni’ Films Semi-Naked Man Making Obscene Gestures and Flying Kisses From Moving Van in Uttarakhand; Disturbing Video Goes Viral
    Rider Noni misbheaved by a group of men in Uttarakhand (Photo Credits: Instagram/@rider.noni)
    Socially Team Latestly| Jun 18, 2025 10:56 AM IST

    Rider Noni, a popular social media vlogger known for sharing her biking adventures across India, was recently harassed by a group of men in Uttarakhand's Haridwar. The woman biker recorded a video of the incident, which occurred on June 15. The video showed a partially naked man hanging out of the window of a moving van. The man was seen making obscene gestures and blowing flying kisses to Rider Noni. Sharing the video on her Instagram account, Rider Noni shared the video on her official Instagram account along with the caption, "How a motherless behavior looks like. In jaise logon ki wajah se ladkiyaan surakshit mehsoos nahi karti hain." She can be heard in the video alleging that the men were goons from Uttar Pradesh, a claim supported by the visible number plate of the vehicle. Haridwar: Drunk Woman Caught on Camera Stopping Vehicles, Forcibly Sitting on Policeman’s Scooter Near Har Ki Pauri (Watch Video).

    Men Make Obscene Gestures to Rider Noni in Haridwar

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Rider Noni (@rider.noni)

    Biker Lodges Complaint

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Rider Noni (@rider.noni)

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Biker Haridwar Rider Noni Uttarakhand Viral Video
    You might also like
    Reel Craze Turns Fatal: Man Drowns in Ganga River in Haridwar as Friends Continue Recording Reels for Him, Disturbing Video Surfaces
    News

    Reel Craze Turns Fatal: Man Drowns in Ganga River in Haridwar as Friends Continue Recording Reels for Him, Disturbing Video Surfaces
    Jaipur: Lieutenant Colonel Deepika Chauhan Bids Tearful Farewell to Husband Retd Lt Colonel Rajveer Singh Chauhan Who Died in Kedarnath Helicopter Crash (Watch Videos)
    News

    Jaipur: Lieutenant Colonel Deepika Chauhan Bids Tearful Farewell to Husband Retd Lt Colonel Rajveer Singh Chauhan Who Died in Kedarnath Helicopter Crash (Watch Videos)
    Giorgia Meloni-Emmanuel Macron 'Secret Talks': French President Seen Whispering to Italian PM at G7 Summit 2025 in Canada, Video Goes Viral
    World

    Giorgia Meloni-Emmanuel Macron 'Secret Talks': French President Seen Whispering to Italian PM at G7 Summit 2025 in Canada, Video Goes Viral
    Tags:
    Biker Haridwar Rider Noni Uttarakhand Viral Video
    You might also like
    Reel Craze Turns Fatal: Man Drowns in Ganga River in Haridwar as Friends Continue Recording Reels for Him, Disturbing Video Surfaces
    News

    Reel Craze Turns Fatal: Man Drowns in Ganga River in Haridwar as Friends Continue Recording Reels for Him, Disturbing Video Surfaces
    Jaipur: Lieutenant Colonel Deepika Chauhan Bids Tearful Farewell to Husband Retd Lt Colonel Rajveer Singh Chauhan Who Died in Kedarnath Helicopter Crash (Watch Videos)
    News

    Jaipur: Lieutenant Colonel Deepika Chauhan Bids Tearful Farewell to Husband Retd Lt Colonel Rajveer Singh Chauhan Who Died in Kedarnath Helicopter Crash (Watch Videos)
    Giorgia Meloni-Emmanuel Macron 'Secret Talks': French President Seen Whispering to Italian PM at G7 Summit 2025 in Canada, Video Goes Viral
    World

    Giorgia Meloni-Emmanuel Macron 'Secret Talks': French President Seen Whispering to Italian PM at G7 Summit 2025 in Canada, Video Goes Viral
    ‘Time Travel Tower’: Clock Tower in Bhopal Displays 2 Different Time Zones From Different Angles, Netizens React to Viral Video
    Viral

    ‘Time Travel Tower’: Clock Tower in Bhopal Displays 2 Different Time Zones From Different Angles, Netizens React to Viral Video
    ‘Time Travel Tower’: Clock Tower in Bhopal Displays 2 Different Time Zones From Different Angles, Netizens React to Viral Video
    Viral

    ‘Time Travel Tower’: Clock Tower in Bhopal Displays 2 Different Time Zones From Different Angles, Netizens React to Viral Video

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    আজকের আবহাওয়া
    50000+K+ searches
    giorgia meloni
    5000+K+ searches
    times of israel
    5000+K+ searches
    we
    5000+K+ searches
    weather today
    5000+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel