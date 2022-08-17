In a shocking incident, more than 50 persons were injured after 3 bogies of a train derailed in Gondia around 2.30 am at night. A collision between a goods train and a passenger train named Bhagat ki Kothi, due to non-receipt of signal, led to this accident. No deaths were reported.Passenger train

